Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

FPUD outlines rate setting process

 
Last updated 11/4/2020 at 2pm



A presentation at the Oct. 26 Fallbrook Public Utility District board meeting outlined the process of setting calendar year 2021 rates.

The presentation was a nonvoting item, but the FPUD board members expressed no objection to the schedule.

In November 1996, the state's voters passed Proposition 218, which requires a public vote on benefit assessments. Proposition 218 exempts water and sewer rate increases if a cost of service study shows a relationship between the rates and the agency's cost to provide water or sewer service.

A rate setting policy can be in effect for up to five years and...



Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

