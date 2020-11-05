Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Jeff Pack
Staff Writer 

FUHSD board votes to extend distance learning until second semester

 
Last updated 11/4/2020 at 2:08pm

computer screen with online meeting

Village News/Courtesy photo

The Fallbrook Union High School District Board of Trustees voted Monday, Oct. 26 to extend distance learning, which means students would return to campus in a hybrid model on Jan. 4, 2021

The Fallbrook Union High School District Board of Trustees voted Monday, Oct. 26 to extend distance learning through the remainder of the first semester and the final grading period, which means students would return to campus in a hybrid model on Jan. 4, 2021.

Prior to the meeting, at least one parent spoke in favor of opening the school to students immediately.

Superintendent Ilsa Garza-Gonzalez gave the presentation on the proposal, which asked the board to approve as it was presented.

