FUHSD board votes to extend distance learning until second semester

The Fallbrook Union High School District Board of Trustees voted Monday, Oct. 26 to extend distance learning through the remainder of the first semester and the final grading period, which means students would return to campus in a hybrid model on Jan. 4, 2021.

Prior to the meeting, at least one parent spoke in favor of opening the school to students immediately.

Superintendent Ilsa Garza-Gonzalez gave the presentation on the proposal, which asked the board to approve as it was presented.

