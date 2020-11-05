Homicide detectives investigating death of teenager in Fallbrook

FALLBROOK (CNS) – Homicide detectives are investigating the death of an 18-year-old boy in Fallbrook, authorities said Saturday, Oct. 31.

Deputies responded to the 440 block of Ammunition Road at about 10:40 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30 to help the North County Fire Department with an injured boy, according to Lt. Chad Boudreau of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

"When deputies arrived, they found Nicolas Ramirez suffering from an unknown traumatic injury,'' Boudreau said. "Ramirez was transported to Palomar Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.''

The sheriff's homicide unit respon...