NCFPD recognizes outgoing directors, approved new fee schedules

To kick off the meeting of the North County Fire Protection District on Tuesday, Oct. 27, Chief Stephen Abbott began by speaking about and recognizing each of the retiring board members, directors Ruth Harris, Bob Hoffman and Fred Luevano.

Harris was elected to the board in 2004 and finished her 16th year as a director. Hoffman and Luevano were elected to their position in 2016 and are finishing their fourth year.

“Know that your service is appreciated, it doesn’t go unknown,” Abbott said.

The board then approved the Consent Agenda which included reviewing and accepting policies and p...