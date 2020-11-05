Pedestrian struck, killed on South Mission Road Nov. 1

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car just after midnight Sunday, Nov. 1, in Fallbrook.

The deadly crash happened at about 12:15 a.m. on South Mission Road near Peppertree Lane.

According to California Highway Patrol Officer Mark Latulippe, a 53-year-old Fallbrook man was crossing South Mission from the east side of the roadway when he ran into the path of a northbound Toyota Camry driven by a 58-year-old man, also from Fallbrook.

The Camry struck the pedestrian, who was then taken to Temecula Valley Hospital in Riverside County, where he was pronounced dead, Latulippe said.

The drive...