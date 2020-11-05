Supervisors honor Fallbrook Food Pantry

The Fallbrook Food Pantry was one of 100 nonprofit organizations in California honored as a nonprofit organization of the year for 2020 and, during the proclamations session of the Oct. 27 San Diego County Board of Supervisors meeting, the county supervisors honored the Fallbrook Food Pantry.

"I want to thank everybody in San Diego County for this proclamation," said Fallbrook Food Pantry Executive Director Shae Gawlak.

Each state legislator honors a nonprofit of the year organization from his or her district. State Senator Brian Jones nominated the Fallbrook Food Pantry as his 2020 Califor...