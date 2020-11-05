Biden declares victory while Trump mounts legal challenge

WASHINGTON - Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, along with several news networks declared victory in the 2020 election on Nov. 7, a declaration disputed by President Donald Trump.

Trump issued a statement minutes afterwards claiming that networks were helping Biden "falsely" pose as the winner and promising to fight the results in court.Â

"We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don't want the truth to be exposed. The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been ce...