Wall Street rallies ahead of a potentially turbulent week
Last updated 11/4/2020 at 5:50pm
Stocks are closing higher Monday, Nov. 2, at the beginning of a potentially turbulent week for markets. The S&P 500 rose 1.2% after more companies reported stronger profits for the summer than Wall Street feared and as reports on manufacturing came in better than expected. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 422 points, or 1.6%, at 26,928, as of 2:46 p.m. EST, and the Nasdaq composite was down less than 0.1%. That followed gains across Europe and Asia following better-than-expected economic data there.
Caution, though, was continuing to hang over markets as the pandemic raises worries t...
