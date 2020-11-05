Wall Street rallies ahead of a potentially turbulent week

In this Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, file photo, a giant American flag hangs on the New York Stock Exchange. U.S. stocks are climbing Monday, Nov. 2, kicking off a potentially turbulent stretch for markets, as Wall Street recovers some of its sharp sell-off from last week.

Stocks are closing higher Monday, Nov. 2, at the beginning of a potentially turbulent week for markets. The S&P 500 rose 1.2% after more companies reported stronger profits for the summer than Wall Street feared and as reports on manufacturing came in better than expected. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 422 points, or 1.6%, at 26,928, as of 2:46 p.m. EST, and the Nasdaq composite was down less than 0.1%. That followed gains across Europe and Asia following better-than-expected economic data there.

Caution, though, was continuing to hang over markets as the pandemic raises worries t...