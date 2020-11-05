Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By City News Service 

Campa-Najjar concedes race for 50th Congressional District, congratulates Issa

 
Last updated 11/8/2020 at 5:27pm

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar on Sunday conceded the race for the vacant 50th Congressional District seat and congratulated his opponent, former Rep. Darrell Issa.

"To Darrell Issa, I congratulate him on a hard-fought campaign, and look forward to working with him in service of the district I love," Campa-Najjar said in a statement released Saturday.

Issa was leading Friday, 53.3% to 46.7%, or 159,864 votes to 139,973 votes, according to results from the California Secretary of State's Office.

"We withstood relentless attacks on my heritage from a three-headed opponent: I...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

