Cold storm arrives Friday bringing wind, rain and snow throughout weekend

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A cold storm system will arrive Friday, Nov. 6 in San Diego County, bringing gusty conditions along with rain showers throughout the weekend, according to the National Weather Service

A significant trough of low pressure currently over the Pacific Northwest will make its way down the coast today, forecasters said. The storm system will have two waves, with the first expected to arrive Saturday morning and bring widespread rain showers throughout the day.

The second wave is forecast to arrive Sunday morning and bring wet and windy conditions through Sunday night, acco...