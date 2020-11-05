Congressional races: Issa, Campa Najjar neck-in-neck; Levin, Vargas, Jacobs secure wins

Last updated 11/5/2020 at 5:35pm

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego-area congressional representatives were celebrating reelection wins Wednesday, while the race for the 50th District was

neck-and-neck between former Republican Rep. Darrell Issa and Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar.

Issa, a Republican, was holding a narrow lead early Wednesday, with 52.2% of the vote, compared to Campa-Najjar's 47.8%. The 50th District covers

East and North San Diego County, along with portions of Riverside County.

It was unclear how many provisional and questioned ballots and late-arriving mail ballots remain to be counted in the district. Issa was l...