Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Congressional races: Issa, Campa Najjar neck-in-neck; Levin, Vargas, Jacobs secure wins

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/5/2020 at 5:35pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego-area congressional representatives were celebrating reelection wins Wednesday, while the race for the 50th District was

neck-and-neck between former Republican Rep. Darrell Issa and Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar.

Issa, a Republican, was holding a narrow lead early Wednesday, with 52.2% of the vote, compared to Campa-Najjar's 47.8%. The 50th District covers

East and North San Diego County, along with portions of Riverside County.

It was unclear how many provisional and questioned ballots and late-arriving mail ballots remain to be counted in the district. Issa was l...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 11/05/2020 18:21