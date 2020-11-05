County probation receives grant to supervise DUI offenders

The San Diego County Probation Department received a $371,485 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety to supervise high-risk, repeat DUI offenders.

DUI probation officers supervise individuals in San Diego County seven days a week during nontraditional hours, including weekends and holidays. In addition to enforcing sobriety, officers work with community partners to provide appropriate resources for each person and to assist them with their overall compliance with the conditions of their grant of probation.

The support provided by the Probation Department and collaboration with l...