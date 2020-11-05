CSU San Marcos professors awarded grant to increase diversity in STEM majors

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two Cal State San Marcos professors were awarded a three-year, $830,000 grant from the National Institute of Health for a research project intended to help families support students intent on being science, technology, engineering and mathematics majors and increase diversity in STEM fields, it was announced Monday, Nov. 9.

The grant, part of the NIH's National Institute of General Medical Sciences, will fund Families for STEM Success.

The project is intended to blend mathematics professor Kamel Haddad's vision to educate families to help their children in STEM major...