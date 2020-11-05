Man sentenced to six years in prison for Fallbrook DUI freeway fatality

VISTA (CNS) - A drunken driver who was speeding at more than 120 mph on a Fallbrook freeway when he struck and killed a motorcyclist last year was sentenced Thursday, Nov. 5 to six years in state prison.

John Dupree Johnson, 26, pleaded guilty to charges that included gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated for causing the Aug. 17, 2019, death of 70-year-old Anthony Ragone Jr. on Interstate 15.

The victim was struck from behind around 4:30 a.m. on the northbound I-15, south of Mission Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim was knocked to the ground, the...