Man sentenced to six years in prison for Fallbrook DUI freeway fatality
Last updated 11/5/2020 at 5:34pm
VISTA (CNS) - A drunken driver who was speeding at more than 120 mph on a Fallbrook freeway when he struck and killed a motorcyclist last year was sentenced Thursday, Nov. 5 to six years in state prison.
John Dupree Johnson, 26, pleaded guilty to charges that included gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated for causing the Aug. 17, 2019, death of 70-year-old Anthony Ragone Jr. on Interstate 15.
The victim was struck from behind around 4:30 a.m. on the northbound I-15, south of Mission Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The victim was knocked to the ground, the...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)