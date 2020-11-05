Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in crash on I-15

 
Last updated 11/10/2020 at 11:28am



FALLBROOK (CNS) - A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries Tuesday, Nov. 10 in a crash with pickup on Interstate 15 in Fallbrook.

A Ford F-150 driver called 911 shortly after 5:40 a.m. to report that he had been involved in a crash with a motorcyclist on southbound Interstate 15, south of state Route 76, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The pickup driver told a dispatcher that he slammed on his brakes because the vehicle in front of him slowed down suddenly, then the motorcycle hit his pickup, the CHP reported. The motorcycle rider was taken to a hospital for treatment of m...



