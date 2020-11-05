Pilot hurt in crash of small plane near Fallbrook Airpark

The pilot was not seriously injured, according to North County Fire

A small plane that was experiencing mechanical issues went off the runway at Fallbrook Airpark Wednesday morning, according to North County Fire Capt. John Choi. Village News/Mike Reardon photo

A small single-engine plane crashed near the Fallbrook Airpark Wednesday morning, leaving the pilot with injuries.

The crash was reported at 9:51 a.m. near the airpark along South Mission Road, according to North County Fire Capt. John Choi.

The plane was having mechanical issues and came down for an emergency landing, but ran out of runway space and went into an open field, according to information from Choi.

The plane did not catch fire, and the single occupant was taken to Palomar Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

