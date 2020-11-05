Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

SHERIFF'S LOG

 
Last updated 11/4/2020 at 5:35pm



Oct. 18

100 block E. Dougherty St Arrest: Obstructing an officer

900 block Mandarin Wy Arrest: Assault with a deadly weapon

Oct. 20

4700 block Pala Rd Arrest: Possession of controlled substance, controlled substance paraphernalia

Oct. 22

600 block S. Vine St Homicide

Oct. 23

Pala Rd @ Monserate Hill Rd Petty theft

4600 block Quiet Ridge Ln Vehicle burglary

Oct. 24

2300 block Canyon Vista Dr Arrest: Possession of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia

Reche Rd @ Los Conejos Rd Vehicle theft

Oct. 25

100 block E. Mission Rd Shoplifting

3...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

