SHERIFF'S LOG
Last updated 11/4/2020 at 5:35pm
Oct. 18
100 block E. Dougherty St Arrest: Obstructing an officer
900 block Mandarin Wy Arrest: Assault with a deadly weapon
Oct. 20
4700 block Pala Rd Arrest: Possession of controlled substance, controlled substance paraphernalia
Oct. 22
600 block S. Vine St Homicide
Oct. 23
Pala Rd @ Monserate Hill Rd Petty theft
4600 block Quiet Ridge Ln Vehicle burglary
Oct. 24
2300 block Canyon Vista Dr Arrest: Possession of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia
Reche Rd @ Los Conejos Rd Vehicle theft
Oct. 25
100 block E. Mission Rd Shoplifting
3...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)