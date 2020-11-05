Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Simpson Sandblasting given FPUD contract for 2.8M gallon reservoir

 
Last updated 11/3/2020 at 12:29pm



The painting and coating of the Fallbrook Public Utility District’s 2.8-million-gallon reservoir in De Luz will be performed by Simpson Sandblasting.

A 5-0 FPUD board vote Monday, Oct. 26, approved a contract with Simpson Sandblasting for the Fontana company’s bid of $648,274.

“The cost came in slightly higher than what we had budgeted for the project, but we are adjusting other projects to stay within the overall capital budget,” Jack Bebee, FPUD general manager, said.

In 2012, FPUD developed a 10-year program to recoat all of the district’s steel reservoirs to protect the steel...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

