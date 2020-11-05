Simpson Sandblasting given FPUD contract for 2.8M gallon reservoir

The painting and coating of the Fallbrook Public Utility District’s 2.8-million-gallon reservoir in De Luz will be performed by Simpson Sandblasting.

A 5-0 FPUD board vote Monday, Oct. 26, approved a contract with Simpson Sandblasting for the Fontana company’s bid of $648,274.

“The cost came in slightly higher than what we had budgeted for the project, but we are adjusting other projects to stay within the overall capital budget,” Jack Bebee, FPUD general manager, said.

In 2012, FPUD developed a 10-year program to recoat all of the district’s steel reservoirs to protect the steel...