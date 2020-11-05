Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Epoch Times and national news dominance in the Village News

 
Last updated 11/4/2020 at 3:09pm



The increase of national news in the Village News is concerning to me. Particularly the inclusion of articles from the Epoch Times. The front page of section B last week was dominated with an article about Hunter Biden. Why is this so important to be in the Village News?

The Epoch Times has a mixed reputation among other media outlets. In an analysis of The Epoch Times by The New York Times Oct. 24, 2020, it quotes “Embracing Mr. Trump and Facebook has made The Epoch Times a partisan powerhouse. But it has also created a global-scale misinformation machine that has repeatedly pushed fring...



