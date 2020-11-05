Epoch Times and National News in the Village News

Thanks Maggie,

We will miss you. The problem is you can’t trust just the NYT. I am a subscriber to NYT too, as well as Epoch Times. We used to be able to depend on the daily news for our national news, and it was an industry standard to be unbiased and provide both sides for the reader to make their decision, but not anymore. The problem is that the world and its issues are increasingly local issues, whether they are economic, COVID-19, climate change, etc.

Last month, The New York Post, est. 1801, the nation's oldest continuously published daily newspaper, broke legitimate stories surro...