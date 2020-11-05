Re: 'Kicking It back in Alaska' [Village News, 10/22/20]

In response to Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal's opinion piece this week, I didn't know that The Left "saw to it that his (Trump's) personal assistant was exposed to the COVID virus." There are thousands of pictures of Trump (maskless) in rallies and crowded events where he just may have exposed himself and others to COVID.

And, despite how many times he says it, I don't think high record days of 83,000 new infections is "rounding the corner."

Elizabeth also tells us that "She likes The Donald." I'm trying to recall who I like that has lied over 22,247 times in less than four years (documented)...