Small business needs our help

California’s small businesses employ over 7 million people and make up 95% of all businesses in this region. Most employ less than 100 workers, and businesses with four employees or less comprise 65% of the total, like our neighborhood grocery or restaurant. The problems I encountered running my small retail business are what first led me to run for public office.

Before the pandemic, business in California was booming. Now small businesses are suffering. Many have shut down, completely or partially, and thousands of workers have lost their jobs.

This session the Legislature adopted meas...