The real toll of the COVID-19 response

Every COVID-19 death is a tragedy and while we continue to fight this virus, we may never know the real number of deaths when it comes to this disease.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau as of July, more than 44% of Californians reported levels of anxiety and depression. Over 71% of Californians between the age of 18 and 29 reported feeling down, depressed or hopeless. The reality is a significant portion of the population is suffering, not from coronavirus, but from the mandated response. The rising unemployment rate coupled with the extended lockdowns is creating a major problem that mus...