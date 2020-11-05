Best Betts: Dodgers win first World Series title since 1988
Last updated 11/4/2020 at 5:12pm
ARLINGTON, Texas – Mookie Betts came to the Dodgers to make a World Series difference. With a mad dash to home plate, he put Los Angeles over the top. The end of a frustrating championship drought for L.A. – and perhaps just the start for Betts and the Dodgers.
Betts bolted from third for the go-ahead when World Series MVP Corey Seager hit an infield grounder in the sixth and led off the eighth with a punctuating homer, and the Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 in Game 6 to claim their first championship since 1988.
The Dodgers had played 5,014 regular season games and were in their 1...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)