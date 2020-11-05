Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Jeff Pack
Staff Writer 

Canyon Lake votes to terminate CalFire contract in 2022

 
Last updated 11/5/2020 at 1:41pm

Canyon Lake Mayor Pro Tem Kasey Castillo, right, asks questions of City Manager Chris Mann, far left, about the city's approved resolution that will cancel the city's contract for services with CalFire Riverside County Fire Department in January 2022. Valley News/Courtesy photo

During its Wednesday, Nov. 4 meeting, the City of Canyon Lake City Council voted unanimously to terminate the city's contact with CalFire Riverside County Fire Department, effective January 2022. 

Canyon Lake would become only the second Southwest Riverside County city to form its own fire department. Murrieta was the first. 

City Manager Chris Mann laid out the proposal for the resolution. 

"The city has been looking at options for many years, but in the last year and a half, since I've been here, we really intently looked at options to solve the situation for the city," he said. "Th...



