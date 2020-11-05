Cold storm arrives Friday bringing wind, rain and snow throughout weekend

RIVERSIDE (CNS) - A cold storm system will arrive Friday, Nov. 6 in Riverside County, bringing gusty conditions along with rain and snow showers throughout the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

A significant trough of low pressure currently over the Pacific Northwest will make its way down the coast today, forecasters said. The storm system will have two waves, with the first expected to arrive Saturday morning and bring widespread rain showers throughout the day.

The second wave is forecast to arrive Sunday morning and bring wet and windy conditions through Sunday night, according to the NWS.

The Riverside metropolitan area and the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning could both get up to a half-inch of rain over the weekend, according to the NWS. If any rain falls in the Coachella Valley, it will be less than one-tenth of an inch, meteorologists said.

Snow levels will drop to around 5,000 feet by Saturday night, meaning Idyllwild could get a few inches of snow through Sunday, forecasters said.

According to Caltrans, motorists should be prepared if they're traveling on mountain roads this weekend, bringing snow chains and checking ahead for closures and travel delays.

``Caltrans crews will be on 12 hours shifts, 24/7 throughout the storm event,'' according to the agency. ``Chain installers will be available on mountain routes for safety and convenience.''

The NWS issued a wind advisory that will be in effect from noon today through 10 p.m. Sunday in the Riverside County mountains, the Coachella Valley and the San Gorgonio near Banning.

Winds out of the west and southwest are expected to reach speeds between 15-25 mph, with gusts topping out at 50 mph, forecasters said. The wind gusts will make travel difficult for high-profile vehicles and could blow down tree limbs, potentially causing power outages.

High temperatures today are forecast to reach 91 in the Coachella Valley, 81 in the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning, 79 in Hemet, 81 in Riverside, 77 in Lake Elsinore, 76 in Temecula and 66 in Idyllwild.