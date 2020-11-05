Former foster child creates foster care community network

Last updated 11/4/2020 at 5:32pm

Kaylee May's foster parents, Eric and Penny Torman, helped children for over 15 years.

Menifee resident Kaylee May is creating a community communications network

called The Penny Project, named after her foster mother, for those who work

together in the foster care system.

"It started about a year ago – my foster mom passed away in April 2019," May

said. "I had actually started an Instagram for the restaurant that I work at and I was

on social media a lot, and I was seeing a lot of advertisements and stuff like that,

and I came across one for a program called Together We Rise."

Together We Rise is a nonprofit organization for foster children.

"One thing that they focus on i...