Former foster child creates foster care community network
Last updated 11/4/2020 at 5:32pm
Menifee resident Kaylee May is creating a community communications network
called The Penny Project, named after her foster mother, for those who work
together in the foster care system.
"It started about a year ago – my foster mom passed away in April 2019," May
said. "I had actually started an Instagram for the restaurant that I work at and I was
on social media a lot, and I was seeing a lot of advertisements and stuff like that,
and I came across one for a program called Together We Rise."
Together We Rise is a nonprofit organization for foster children.
"One thing that they focus on i...
