By Julie Reeder
Publisher 

Judge rules Governor Newsom overstepped constitutional boundaries

 
Last updated 11/4/2020 at 5:19pm



SACRAMENTO – A judge on Monday preliminarily ordered California Gov. Gavin Newsom to stop issuing directives related to the coronavirus. She more broadly barred him “from exercising any power under the California Emergency Services Act (CESA) which amends, alters, or changes existing statutory law or makes new statutory law or legislative policy.”

It was a win for Republican Assemblymen Kevin Kiley and James Gallagher, who filed a lawsuit against Governor Newsom, a Democrat.

Governor Newsom, according to the complaint filed, had overstepped his constitutional boundaries with 53 Execu...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

