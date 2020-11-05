Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

SBA seeks nominations for its Advisory Committee on Veterans Business Affairs

 
Last updated 11/4/2020



WASHINGTON – The U.S. Small Business Administration seeks member nominations from veteran-owned small businesses and veterans service organizations to serve on the Advisory Committee on Veterans Business Affairs.

Public Law 106-50, the Veterans Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development Act of 1999, established the ACVBA to serve as an independent source of advice and policy recommendations to the SBA administrator, the associate administrator for SBA’s Office of Veterans Business Development, Congress, the president and other U.S. policymakers.

Committee members meet quarterly t...



