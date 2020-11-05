Fallbrook Boys Soccer coach readying for unpredictable season

The Fallbrook Union High School Boys Soccer program's season will start in mid-February and continue through the end of May. Head Coach Jorge Rojas said this year will be 'non-traditional.'

Fallbrook Union High School boys soccer head coach Jorge Rojas admits everything is a little out of whack and the upcoming season with the Warriors starting in February will be a different one.

"Definitely extremely non-traditional," Rojas said. "COVID has presented a lot of uncertainty in a lot more areas that we anticipated and I know high school sports is one of them.

"We are being pushed back. We're sort of on the back burner to start somewhere in mid-February and it's looking like we're going all the way to May."

And there's a great deal of uncertainty in his program, as with all the...