Fallbrook Boys Soccer coach readying for unpredictable season
Last updated 11/4/2020 at 5:40pm
Fallbrook Union High School boys soccer head coach Jorge Rojas admits everything is a little out of whack and the upcoming season with the Warriors starting in February will be a different one.
"Definitely extremely non-traditional," Rojas said. "COVID has presented a lot of uncertainty in a lot more areas that we anticipated and I know high school sports is one of them.
"We are being pushed back. We're sort of on the back burner to start somewhere in mid-February and it's looking like we're going all the way to May."
And there's a great deal of uncertainty in his program, as with all the...
