Venetian Harbor wins Raven Run Stakes at Keeneland

One Bad Boy wins Lure Stakes

Bad Boy and jockey Flavien Prat, far right, leads the way to the finish line to win the Lure Stakes, Saturday, Oct. 24, at Santa Anita Park.

Richard Baltas trains some of his horses at the San Luis Rey Training Center but also ships those horses to various tracks. On Oct. 17, Venetian Harbor won the Grade 2 Lexus Raven Run Stakes race at the Keeneland track in Lexington, Kentucky, and on the final day of the Santa Anita Park fall meet Saturday, Oct. 24, One Bad Boy won the Lure Stakes.

Both horses led for the entire race. Venetian Harbor won the Raven Run Stakes, which was seven furlongs on the dirt, in 1 minute 23.03 seconds. One Bad Boy had a winning time of 1:33.07 in the one-mile turf race.

Eight horses participated in the R...