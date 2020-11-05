Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Venetian Harbor wins Raven Run Stakes at Keeneland

One Bad Boy wins Lure Stakes

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/4/2020 at 5:45pm

horses racing

Village News/Benoit Photo

Bad Boy and jockey Flavien Prat, far right, leads the way to the finish line to win the Lure Stakes, Saturday, Oct. 24, at Santa Anita Park.

Richard Baltas trains some of his horses at the San Luis Rey Training Center but also ships those horses to various tracks. On Oct. 17, Venetian Harbor won the Grade 2 Lexus Raven Run Stakes race at the Keeneland track in Lexington, Kentucky, and on the final day of the Santa Anita Park fall meet Saturday, Oct. 24, One Bad Boy won the Lure Stakes.

Both horses led for the entire race. Venetian Harbor won the Raven Run Stakes, which was seven furlongs on the dirt, in 1 minute 23.03 seconds. One Bad Boy had a winning time of 1:33.07 in the one-mile turf race.

Eight horses participated in the R...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 11/05/2020 18:15