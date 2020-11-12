Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Dorothy Mary Dubreuil

 
Last updated 11/10/2020 at 12:02pm

Dorothy Mary Dubreuil

On Oct. 29, 2020, Dorothy Mary Dubreuil was called to heaven to be with our lord and savior. She was 94 years old. Born Jan. 22, 1926, in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, she was a very proud wife of a Marine veteran who preceded her in death.

In the early years of her life, she worked at the Department of State as a secretary. In 1949, she met the love of her life and was married. She spent most of her life raising five children until she went to work as a teacher's aide for the Fallbrook School District.

When she retired, she started a ceramics business. She taught classes in ceramics as well as excelled in making some very beautiful pieces. Even with all that she found time to volunteer in many charities around Fallbrook.

She will be greatly missed by her daughter, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

 

