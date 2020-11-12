Food drive to benefit Fallbrook Food Pantry

Announcing an upcoming food drive are, from left, Fallbrook Food Pantry board president Dale Mitchell, Regency Fallbrook community relations director Michelle Way and Yogurt Palace owner Cindy Avina.

FALLBROOK – Regency Fallbrook announced its upcoming food drive will benefit the community through the Fallbrook Food Pantry. On Tuesday, Nov. 17, Regency, 609 E. Elder St., will accept canned food and non-perishable items from the community between noon and 4 p.m.

As an additional incentive, the Yogurt Palace is donating a free frozen yogurt to the first 50 contributors. For those unavailable to donate Tuesday, donations will be accepted until Nov. 19.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Food Pantry