Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Food drive to benefit Fallbrook Food Pantry

 
Last updated 11/9/2020 at 4:13pm

people in front of sign

Village News/Courtesy photo

Announcing an upcoming food drive are, from left, Fallbrook Food Pantry board president Dale Mitchell, Regency Fallbrook community relations director Michelle Way and Yogurt Palace owner Cindy Avina.

FALLBROOK – Regency Fallbrook announced its upcoming food drive will benefit the community through the Fallbrook Food Pantry. On Tuesday, Nov. 17, Regency, 609 E. Elder St., will accept canned food and non-perishable items from the community between noon and 4 p.m.

As an additional incentive, the Yogurt Palace is donating a free frozen yogurt to the first 50 contributors. For those unavailable to donate Tuesday, donations will be accepted until Nov. 19.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Food Pantry



 

