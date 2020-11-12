Zoning ordinance amendments related to shelter facilities

SAN DIEGO COUNTY – There are upcoming opportunities for public input on zoning ordinance amendments that are to facilitate the development of a permanent ordinance which will continue the San Diego County’s efforts to assist persons experiencing homelessness and that will lessen the effects of homelessness on county facilities, and users of these facilities in the unincorporated county areas.

Please visit the county website for further project related information including the upcoming live webinars are to be held Tuesday, Nov. 17, from 5-7 p.m. and Wednesday, Dec. 2, from 5-7 p.m.

For more information, the links to the Microsoft Teams and phone numbers to call in, visit https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/pds/advance/ZOAmendmentsShelters.html.

In-person participation is prohibited due to the coronavirus pandemic and current state health orders.

Submitted by the County of San Diego, Planning and Development Services.