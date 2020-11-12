'American Pickers' to film in California

NEW YORK – Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz and their team are returning to California to film episodes of the hit series "American Pickers" throughout Southern California in December.

Wolfe, Fritz and their team understand that with the proliferation of COVID-19, everyone is facing very uncertain times. The staff at American Pickers are taking the pandemic very seriously and will be following all guidelines and protocols for safe filming as outlined by the state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While they plan to be in California in December, they will reschedule if conditions change for the worse. Regardless, the team said they are excited to reach the many collectors in the area to discuss their years of picking.

"American Pickers" is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique "picking" on the History Channel.

The hit show follows Wolfe and Fritz, two of the most skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America's most valuable antiques. They find sizable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.

As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, Wolfe and Fritz are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, the Pickers want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. The pair hopes to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America's past along the way.

Wolfe and Fritz have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they've never seen before. They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them.

"American Pickers" is looking for leads and would love to explore area residents' hidden treasures. If anyone or someone they know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, they can send their name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to [email protected] or call 855-653-7878.

Submitted by Cineplex Productions.