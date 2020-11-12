Angel Society donations on the rise in a year of mostly lows

FALLBROOK – Despite a temporary closure of its thrift shop, and diminished volunteer ranks, the Angel Society of Fallbrook has aided several local nonprofits and other worthy causes this year with donations totaling more than $37,000 since April.

"I continue to be amazed at what the Angel Society has been able to accomplish, especially during these extraordinary times," said president Jean Dooley.

Since its inception in 1978, the Angel Society has raised funds for local philanthropy through the operation of the Angel Shop, one of several thrift stores in town, occupying a two-story, former bank building on the corner of South Main and West Ammunition. Overseeing the busy intersection is a bronze statue of an angel, her hands folded in peaceful prayer, a work of art that is also listed on Fallbrook's Art in Public Places Walking Tour.

Over the years, the Angel Shop has been a boon to the community, as membership in the Angel Society has continued to grow along with the group's support of a long list of community organizations. For the Angels' fiscal year starting on May 1, 2019 through April 30, 2020, annual philanthropy totaled $162,975, with total philanthropy since 1978 surpassing $4.1 million.

Over 42 years in business, the Angel Shop has also endured its share of setbacks, including an electrical fire in an early location that destroyed most of its inventory. The current building, which was purchased in 2007, has also been closed several times for renovations and various repairs, yet always re-opened for business as usual within a week or two.

With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, business at the shop has been anything but usual. It all started for the Angels March 16, when the shop was abruptly closed to protect volunteers and customers. Then the group's popular annual meeting and luncheon in May was postponed and subsequently canceled.

While the shop was closed, board members continued to "meet" online and, in April, the board approved donations totaling $10,000 to the Fallbrook Food Pantry, Boys and Girls Club, Fallbrook Senior Center and the Foundation for Senior Care.

When the shop reopened June 10, it did so under the guidance of several new protocols approved by the board of directors. These included a minimal schedule as a result of fewer volunteers willing or able to return to work. The shop now operates from Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. As mandated by the state, volunteers and donors are required to wear masks, and temperatures are taken at the door, with a controlled entry of 15 shoppers or less.

With the shop open for business again, donations from the community continued to flow. As a result, during the months of June through October, the board granted an additional $27,550 in funds to the following local nonprofits: Bonsall Woman's Club, Canine Companions, Cat Adoption Service, Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary, Fallbrook Art Association, Fallbrook Beautification Alliance, Fallbrook Food Pantry, Fallbrook Foundation for Senior Care, Fallbrook High School PTSA, Fallbrook Land Conservancy, Fallbrook Sports Association, REINS, TERI Campus of Life, Vet CTAP and the Women's Resource Center.

Since April, the Angels have also given non monetary goods valued at more than $16,000 to several nonprofit organizations including the Boys and Girls Club; Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary; Fallbrook Blanket Project; Fallbrook Food Pantry; Fallbrook Library's Bottom Shelf Bookstore; Fallbrook Senior Center; Lion's Club (prescription eyeglass program); USMC; Women's Resource Center; and Zion Lutheran School (shoes for recycling).

The Angel Shop is operated entirely by volunteers who must be members of the Angel Society. Workers have also included students who help out in exchange for community service credit and members of philanthropic groups such as the National Charity League.

Dooley acknowledged that staffing at the shop continues to be a challenge, as many of the group's volunteers are seniors, some of whom have underlying conditions or live with family members who are at risk. For most of the year, business has been conducted by the board via email or in smaller gatherings, she explained. "Our huge challenge going forward is to stay connected, as one body, even at a distance," Dooley said. "We face real hurdles in conducting meetings in person for many of our members, and many feel that the email meetings are not a satisfactory way to conduct our business and make important decisions."

Village News/Courtesy photo Volunteer Meline Gianni, left, takes customer temperatures while board member Linda Heyser rings up sales at the register at the Angel Shop.

Many board members, once responsible for managing the shop one or two days a month, instead volunteer afterhours to sort and price donations, stock shelves, sanitize work spaces and complete other essential tasks. Others are helping to promote items for sale in the shop on social media and on online group sites such as Friends of Fallbrook.

"In our effort to keep the Angel Shop open and successful, we are supporting each other in the ways that we can," Dooley said.

Donations may be dropped off at the Angel Shop between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday. Gently-used clothing, household goods, collectibles, small furniture and treasures are gratefully accepted.

Requests for philanthropic funds should be made in writing to the Angel Society, c/o Philanthropy Chair, P.O. Box 1408, Fallbrook, CA 92088.

For more information, email [email protected] or visit http://www.theangelsociety.org.