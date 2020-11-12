Fallbrook Land Conservancy is grateful for member support

Members of the Daring Greatly band perform in a live concert at "Stagecoach Sunday Uploaded" event held virtually Sept. 28 through Oct. 4 on the Fallbrook Land Conservancy's website.

FALLBROOK – For the Fallbrook Land Conservancy, a local nonprofit that owns and manages more than 3,000 acres of preserves and trails in the community, the onset of the pandemic brought to a halt many of its member traditions.

As the group adapted to the "new normal," according to Susan Liebes, chairman of the FLC's board of directors, meetings were held via Zoom, and social events such as their Emerald Grove reception for members were cancelled. Volunteers at preserves continue to wear masks and practice social distancing.

In lieu of Stagecoach Sunday, the group's annual fall fundraiser celebrated on the grounds of the historic Palomares House for more than 30 years, a week-long series of virtual events was held.

Despite a year that has often been clouded with uncertainty, there is a silver lining for the FLC, observed Liebes. "Seeing the steep increase in visitors to our preserves since the pandemic has closed so many other recreational opportunities has illustrated how important our trails are to the community," she said, noting a greater appreciation among visitors to Monserate Mountain, Los Jilgueros and other FLC preserves.

"We are proud to be a place of refuge for people seeking physical and mental wellness and hope everyone who enjoys our preserves will support us as we continue to protect open spaces," she added.

Liebes acknowledged that this year has been "a challenge for our organization, as it has been for most nonprofits," she said. "While we really missed being able to welcome the community and see our friends and neighbors in person at this year's Stagecoach Sunday, we so appreciate all the supporters who joined us online."

The online event, called "Stagecoach Sunday Uploaded," raised an estimated $26,700 in critical funds supporting the group's mission of preserving the natural beauty of the Fallbrook area, according to Karla Standridge, the FLC's executive director.

Sponsored by the San Diego Foundation, the fundraiser was held on the group's website from Sept. 28 through Oct. 4, with live wildlife demonstrations from Pacific Animal Productions, tours of the FLC's local nature preserves, and a concert showcasing the popular local band Daring Greatly. Winners of a "Go Wild!" photo contest were also announced.

"Thank you to everyone who helped make this unique Stagecoach Sunday a success by donating or joining the FLC, performing or planning the event," said Liebes, who is especially grateful for the volunteer efforts of Ashley Stein Araiza, SCS chair, and members of her committee.

With the holidays fast approaching, the FLC will forgo its traditional member gathering in December. Instead, there will be a holiday Zoom event on Wednesday, Dec. 9, where participants can learn about the reptiles and amphibians that inhabit local preserves.

Olive Hill Greenhouses, a longtime supporter of Stagecoach Sunday, has also generously donated several anthurium plants to be given to new members. The plants will be available for pickup at the Palomares House through December or while supplies last.

Volunteers are also welcome at work parties for the FLC's Native Plant Restoration Team, which meets at 8:30 a.m., Wednesday mornings at Los Jilgueros Preserve. In addition, Volunteer Days are held on the first Saturday of each month at Monserate Mountain Preserve.

Individuals interested in working with the Save Our Forest committee on a variety of projects are encouraged to sign up via the FLC website's SOF link.

It's also not too late to support the FLC. Individuals are invited to join, renew or upgrade their memberships, or become a corporate partner. Even those who missed "Stagecoach Sunday Uploaded" can still watch an "encore presentation" at http://www.fallbrooklandconservancy.org/stagecoachsunday.

Sponsors are also needed to help with restoration of the Wildlife Sculpture Garden, which is located at the Palomares House and Park and houses one of the largest collections of native wildlife sculptures in San Diego County.

Beverly Tucker, a volunteer and longtime FLC supporter, spearheaded the revitalization project at the garden starting with a summer cleanup event in August, followed by the installation of new irrigation. Tucker is currently seeking individuals or organizations to help in the redesign and planting of new landscaping in the garden with a focus on each of its seven different wildlife sculptures.

For more information about the FLC, visit http://www.fallbrooklandconservancy.org.

