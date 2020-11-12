Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Lucette Moramarco
Associate Editor 

Four incumbents and four newcomers elected to FCPG

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/9/2020 at 7:46pm



As of Nov. 9, with 43,000 outstanding ballots county-wide, the election results for the Fallbrook Community Planning Group place four incumbents and four newcomers on the advisory group. The incumbents reelected are Roy Moosa, Stephani Baxter, Jack Wood and Lee De Meo. New to the group are Thomas Harrington, Anna Strahan, Ross Pike and Jacqueline Kaiser.

Those not elected were incumbents Jim Loge and Jerry Kalman along with newcomer Collin Stephens. There is still one seat, which was not up for election, that is vacant. Interested residents can contact Jack Wood for an application, 760-715-3359.

The newly elected will be installed at the January meeting. The November meeting is on Monday, Nov. 16, 7 p.m.

 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020