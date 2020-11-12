Four incumbents and four newcomers elected to FCPG

As of Nov. 9, with 43,000 outstanding ballots county-wide, the election results for the Fallbrook Community Planning Group place four incumbents and four newcomers on the advisory group. The incumbents reelected are Roy Moosa, Stephani Baxter, Jack Wood and Lee De Meo. New to the group are Thomas Harrington, Anna Strahan, Ross Pike and Jacqueline Kaiser.

Those not elected were incumbents Jim Loge and Jerry Kalman along with newcomer Collin Stephens. There is still one seat, which was not up for election, that is vacant. Interested residents can contact Jack Wood for an application, 760-715-3359.

The newly elected will be installed at the January meeting. The November meeting is on Monday, Nov. 16, 7 p.m.