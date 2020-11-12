Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

SOS to save Fallbrook public art answered

 
Last updated 11/12/2020 at 11:33am

men working on mural

Village News/Courtesy photo

Artists from Jim's Sign Shop restore the historic mural "Main Street Circa 1920," on Alvarado Street just east of Main Avenue.

FALLBROOK – Many generous residents of Fallbrook answered the call for help to maintain the over 30 pieces of public art provided to the community by Fallbrook Arts, Inc. "Main Street Circa 1920," the work of art most needing repair, is now in the process of being restored. The entire community is grateful to the 21 donors who helped make the work possible.

Several other pieces of public art are also in need of maintenance. So, residents are asked to consider any amount they can donate and know that in doing so, they are a part of the stewardship of Fallbrook's public art.

To make a don...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

