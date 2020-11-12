SOS to save Fallbrook public art answered

FALLBROOK – Many generous residents of Fallbrook answered the call for help to maintain the over 30 pieces of public art provided to the community by Fallbrook Arts, Inc. "Main Street Circa 1920," the work of art most needing repair, is now in the process of being restored. The entire community is grateful to the 21 donors who helped make the work possible.

Several other pieces of public art are also in need of maintenance. So, residents are asked to consider any amount they can donate and know that in doing so, they are a part of the stewardship of Fallbrook's public art.

To make a don...