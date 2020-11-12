Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Correction on planning group vacancy

 
Last updated 11/13/2020 at 5:56pm



The seat that is currently vacant on the Fallbrook Community Planning Group is to be filled by one of the newly elected members in January. Therefore, there is not time to seat an applicant in that position before the end of the year. So, the vacancy should not have been promoted in the article "Four incumbents and four newcomers elected to FCPG" in the Nov. 5 issue. Village News regrets the error.

