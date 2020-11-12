Fee deferrals, zoning waivers extended
Last updated 11/9/2020 at 4:19pm
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors approved the extension of fee deferrals and zoning
waivers which are intended to aid local businesses adversely affected by the coronavirus
quarantine.
A 5-0 vote, Tuesday, Oct. 27, directed the county’s chief administrative officer to continue the
deferral of permit and plan check fees, export certification and direct marketing fees for local
agriculture and price verification and scale devices registration fees. The fees will be deferred
until March 31, 2021. The supervisors also continued the zoning waivers for restaurants which
are utilizing o...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)