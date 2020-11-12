Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Fee deferrals, zoning waivers extended

 
Last updated 11/9/2020 at 4:19pm



The San Diego County Board of Supervisors approved the extension of fee deferrals and zoning

waivers which are intended to aid local businesses adversely affected by the coronavirus

quarantine.

A 5-0 vote, Tuesday, Oct. 27, directed the county’s chief administrative officer to continue the

deferral of permit and plan check fees, export certification and direct marketing fees for local

agriculture and price verification and scale devices registration fees. The fees will be deferred

until March 31, 2021. The supervisors also continued the zoning waivers for restaurants which

are utilizing o...



