Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Humane Society rescues 30 cats after evicted tenants abandon them in Escondido

 
Last updated 11/18/2020 at 10:46am



ESCONDIDO (CNS) - Nearly three-dozen cats were taken in by the San Diego Humane Society after they were left behind inside a condominium in Escondido last month, the agency announced today.

The property manager of a condominium complex in the 1000 block of East Washington Avenue called the group on Oct. 22 to report that one of the condo's tenants had abandoned the cats after being evicted, according to the SDHS.

Officers from the SDHS' law enforcement division responded to the home and found 31 cats living in "unsanitary conditions" inside the unit, SDHS spokeswoman Nina Thompson said.

The...



