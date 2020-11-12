San Diego County reports 833 new COVID-19 cases, outbreak in detention facility

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County health officials reported another huge jump in COVID-19 cases -- 833 -- but no additional deaths Monday, Nov. 16, bringing the county's total to 65,501 cases, with the death toll remaining at 926.

Monday was the sixth consecutive day that more than 600 new coronavirus cases were reported by the county. The 833 cases reported Monday are the second most the county has announced in a single day during the pandemic, following a record high of 1,087 reported Sunday and a then-record 736 Saturday.

On Wednesday, a then-record 661 cases were reported in the...