By City News Service 

SD County reports 922 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths

 
Last updated 11/18/2020 at 7:15pm

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County health officials today reported 922 newly diagnosed COVID-19 infections and a dozen fatalities, raising the county's cumulative case total to 67,241 and the death toll to 945.

Wednesday was the eighth consecutive day that more than 600 new coronavirus cases were reported by the county and the second-highest single day total reported thus far after Sunday, when 1,087 cases were recorded.

The last five days have marked the highest daily case counts since the start of the pandemic, with 736 cases reported on Saturday, 833 on Monday and 718 on Tuesday.

Last We...



