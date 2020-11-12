SD County supervisors OK additional $2M for COVID-19 income relief
Last updated 11/17/2020 at 5:09pm
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County Supervisors voted 3-1 Tuesday, Nov. 17 to allocate an additional $2 million for an income replacement program for those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
Supervisor Jim Desmond voted no, while Kristin Gaspar abstained although she attended the meeting held telephonically.
On Aug. 25, the board approved a $6.5 billion operating budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year that included $2 million for those who tested positive for the coronavirus, allowing them to stay home. Each recipient would receive a one-time amount of $1,000, according to a county staf...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)