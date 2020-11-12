SHERIFF'S LOG
Oct. 29
100 block Spanish Spur Residential burglary
900 block S. Main Ave Petty theft
700 block Vanita St Stalking
5700 block Galloway Pl Vehicle vandalism
Oct. 30
1000 block E. Mission Rd Assault with a deadly weapon
4600 block Dulin Rd Exhibition of a deadly weapon
4600 block Dulin Rd Stolen vehicle
300 block E. Alvarado St Stolen vehicle
32100 block Dos Ninas Rd Commercial burglary
400 block Ammunition Rd Homicide
1000 block S. Main Ave Arrest: Possession of controlled substance, vandalism
1900 block Calle Rociada Stolen vehicle
29900 Disney Ln Vandalism
Oct. 31
1600 block Reche Rd Deat...
