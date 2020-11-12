Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Tips for when employees zone out in Zoom meetings

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/9/2020 at 4:22pm



FALLBROOK – The coronavirus pandemic changed the world into a planet of

remote workers, but several months into the pandemic some companies and

individuals are still grappling with the challenges of working apart.

Employees have more distractions at home, and some can find it harder to focus.

Questions persist, such as: Can video conferencing be as effective as in-person

communicating? Will workplace culture – and production – suffer from a lack of

traditional human interaction?

“Many companies and employees weren’t prepared for this major life switch,”

Cynthia Spraggs, a veter...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 11/12/2020 22:31