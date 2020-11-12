Tom Metzger, white supremacist who lived in Fallbrook for 4 decades, dies at 82

Tom Metzger, the white supremacist who lived in Fallbrook for decades, died earlier this month.

According to Metzger’s White Aryan Resistance webpage, the former Ku Klux Klan grand wizard died Nov. 4 in Hemet at the age of 82.

A short obituary to Metzger that ran in the San Diego Union-Tribune Nov. 10 stated he lived in Fallbrook for 40 years; he worked as a television repairman during his time in town. Metzger later returned to his hometown in Indiana, then came back to California in the years before his death, according to his obituary, which said his family will be having a “private...