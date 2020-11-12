Virtual Dash & Bash fund-raiser benefits students in need

SAN MARCOS – Even the COVID-19 pandemic couldn't slow down Palomar College's annual Monster Dash & Bash 5K Run/Walk, which culminated in a virtual costume contest on Thursday, Oct. 29, after raising $15,000 for the Palomar College Foundation.

During the event, some 192 participants logged their five kilometers, including one who participated virtually with her 80-year-old mother from Iowa, and one who walked carrying a "Palomar College Foundation" sign.

Others braved snowfall in Wisconsin, and still others chose to log their activity on roller skates – all in the name of supporting...