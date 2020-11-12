Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Virtual Dash & Bash fund-raiser benefits students in need

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/9/2020 at 7:44pm

online event

SAN MARCOS – Even the COVID-19 pandemic couldn't slow down Palomar College's annual Monster Dash & Bash 5K Run/Walk, which culminated in a virtual costume contest on Thursday, Oct. 29, after raising $15,000 for the Palomar College Foundation.

During the event, some 192 participants logged their five kilometers, including one who participated virtually with her 80-year-old mother from Iowa, and one who walked carrying a "Palomar College Foundation" sign.

Others braved snowfall in Wisconsin, and still others chose to log their activity on roller skates – all in the name of supporting...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020