Weak Santa Ana winds bring warmer, drier conditions

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A weak Santa Ana wind pattern starting Saturday, Nov. 14 and continuing through Monday will bring in warmer and drier conditions to San Diego County, the National Weather Service said.

The warmth will peak on Monday, with temperatures 10 to 15 degrees above normal, forecasters said. A cooling trend will begin on Tuesday, with onshore flow strengthening and marine layer clouds gradually returning.

Along the coast, a beach hazard statement is in effect through Tuesday for minor tidal overflow during the 6.8-feet morning high tides, forecasters said. A beach hazards sta...